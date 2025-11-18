Meet the new members of the Florida Trucking Association Road Team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— The Florida Trucking Association (FTA) has selected top truck drivers from across the state to become members of the 2025-2028 Florida Road Team following a comprehensive selection process.

“Our Road Team continues their enormous impact on students across the state—with collaborative efforts from planning with schools and government groups to the support from our member companies to make it possible,” said Alix Miller president, CEO, FTA. “The employing companies are giving their drivers’ time and the equipment to take to events, because the image of the industry and safety message delivered is so important.”

Florida Road Team

The members of Florida Road Team serve as ambassadors for the trucking industry and exemplify the truck driving profession. Since its inception in 1996, approximately 150,000 students across the state have been educated by Florida Road Team on safe driving techniques and how to safely share the road with trucks. Candidates are nominated by member companies, selected for their experience, skill and demeanor to represent the trucking industry’s best.

To be considered for Road Team, drivers must have a minimum of 10 years of Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) experience, worked for their current employer for at least five years and have exemplary driving records. Additionally, nominees are considered for their ability to effectively communicate their commitment to safety and courtesy.

“The 2025-2028 Florida Road Team Captain join the ranks of an expert group of professionals trained to educate and participate in community events,” said Elizabeth Emmanuel, vice president of public affairs. “Our Captains are selected based on their driving record, community involvement, regulatory expertise, and public speaking skills. They’ve had additional testing and training to ensure their presentations adapt to every age group.”

New 2025-2028 Florida Road Team Members

Matthew Chidester, Walmart Transportation, Palm Bay — Chidester has been a professional truck driver for 30 years and serves as a Walmart Certified Driver Trainer and Driver Ambassador. He maintains an impeccable safety record and has coached youth sports including football and baseball for many years.

Christopher Grandshaw, Walmart Transportation, Brooksville — Grandshaw has been a professional truck driver for 25 years and has logged more than 2.3 million miles with Walmart Transportation. He serves as a Lead Certified Driver Trainer and Safety Team Pod Captain. He participates in community activities including the Brooksville Christmas Parade and Wreaths Across America. He has participated in hurricane relief efforts in Ft Myers and Northport post-Hurricane Ian.

Demetrius ‘Dee’ Hastings, UPS, Jacksonville — Hastings has been a professional truck driver since 2000, having spent the last 7 years and 2 million safe miles with UPS. A military man, he has served as Manufacturing Supervisor, Logistics Lead (U.S. Military) and a driver trainer. He volunteers with United Way, Meals on Wheels, Wreaths Across America, Sanctuary on 8th Street and as an usher in church.

Larry Johnson, Walmart Transportation, Alachua — Johnson has been a professional truck driver for 25 years with Walmart Transportation and has logged more than 1.7 million miles. He serves as a Driver Ambassador and Ambassador Mentor with company leadership experience. He coaches youth football and baseball.

Michael Lightfoot, Walmart Transportation, Alachua — Lightfoot has been a professional truck driver for 23 years, 5 with Walmart Transportation and has logged 361,000 miles. He previously worked for R.E.D. and South Point Distribution. He serves as a Certified Driver Trainer, Store Ambassador and made the Wall of Fame.

Russell ‘Rusty’ Roberts, Walmart Transportation, MacClenny — Roberts has been a professional truck driver for 29 years, 25 with Walmart Transportation. He serves in multiple leadership roles including Driver Culture Ambassador, Certified Driver Trainer and Store Ambassador. He is active in food distribution for Greater Orlando Essential Health Care Workers, and has provided disaster relief during hurricanes.

Miguel Sanchez, UPS, Jacksonville — Sanchez has been a professional truck driver for 24 years, driving 1.5 million safe miles over the last 7 years with UPS. In 2025, he won the Twins class at the 2025 National Truck Driving Championships and is the 2025 Grand Champion for Florida’s Truck Driving Championships. He serves as a volunteer Bible Group Leader, and announcer for a basketball league.

Current Road Team Members

These drivers join the ranks of the current Road Team Members:

Scott Brown, FedEx, Tampa.

Michael Cherry, Walmart Transportation, Palm Coast.

Mihaly Ramirez, FedEx, Orlando.

Omar Stebbins, XPO Logistics, Pompano Beach.

Anthony Tirone, Walmart Transportation, Fort Pierce.

Chevelle Walker, Werner Enterprises, Lake City.

To schedule a Florida Road Team presentation for your students, or community event, please contact FTA directly, [email protected], (850) 222-9900. For more information, click here.