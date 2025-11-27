Trucker flown to hospital after crashing his truck in Idaho

ARIMO, ID – According to a Thanksgiving Day release, Idaho State Police (ISP) began investigating a single vehicle semi-truck crash that occurred Wednesday night, at approximately 7:30 p.m., on southbound I15 near milepost 40 in Bannock County, Idaho.

Police say a red 2024 Freightliner semi-truck pulling three trailers filled with foodstuffs and miscellaneous motor vehicle parts, drove off the right-hand shoulder into a field, rolled onto its side, then caught on fire.

The semi-truck was driven by a 55-year-old male from Boise, Idaho. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.