Truck driver on DUI probation tests six times legal limit

A semi driver, already on DUI probation, is facing more trouble after being caught driving under the influence of alcohol last week in California.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated in a post on Facebook that it began receiving 911 calls reporting a semi truck driving recklessly on Interstate 5 north of Pocket Rd.

“One of our officers quickly responded, locating the semi truck near Sutterville Rd., where it was weaving across lanes and creating a major hazard for everyone on the road,” CHP stated in its post.

Police say in the attempt to stop the semi-truck, the driver came to a complete stop in the No. 1 lane rather than pulling over to the right shoulder.

In order to protect drivers on the interstate, the responding officer initiated a traffic break to protect approaching motorists and safely guided the semi to the right shoulder.

CHP stated that the truck driver “displayed clear signs of alcohol impairment,” and a DUI investigation confirmed the officer’s suspicion with the driver, who was already on DUI probation, blew a .275 PAS, more than 6× the legal limit.

There were no injuries during the incident.