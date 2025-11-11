Wreaths Across America announces 2025 Escort to Arlington route

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — What has become known as the country’s longest veterans’ parade, Wreaths Across America’s annual “Escort to Arlington,” kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

The official route, which can be viewed here, will travel down the East Coast, stopping at schools, memorials, and other locations along the way to spread the year-long mission to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those who serve, and TEACH the next generation the value of freedom.

Public Event Stops Planned Along the East Coast

Stops with public events will be held in Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C., before arriving at Arlington National Cemetery on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 13, National Wreaths Across America Day.

Tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio to hear live coverage from escort events all week long.

Specially Wrapped Trucks

For the 11th year in a row, Chevrolet has generously provided the 10 wrapped escort vehicles, including the All-Electric Silverado EV, to transport participating Gold Star and Blue Star family members and veterans during the week-long trip. In addition, Chevrolet has sponsored 4,000 veterans’ wreaths for placement by volunteers at Arlington National Cemetery to help remember our nation’s service members.

“Chevrolet and its dealers are honored to support Wreaths Across America’s mission to remember, honor, and teach,” said Dan Adamcheck, regional director of sales, service and marketing, Chevrolet. “It’s a privilege to give back to our communities and honor the brave men and women who have served our country.”

Participating Groups

This year’s participants include national leaders from:

American Gold Star Mothers.

The American Legion.

The American Legion Auxiliary.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

VFW Auxiliary.

AMVETS.

Other Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs).

Members of the Patriot Guard Riders, Patriot Riders, and law enforcement from departments across Maine and New England will provide escort to ensure safe transport for all participants throughout the week.

Escort to Arlington

The Escort to Arlington has grown to consist of 13 tractor-trailers representing:

American Trucking Associations – Workforce Heroes.

Cari’s Blessing.

Bennett Motor Express LLC.

Brown Dog Carriers.

Cargo Transporters Inc.

Delhaize Transportation LLC (DBA Hannaford Supermarkets).

H.O. Wolding, Inc. (DBA Bison Transport USA).

Interstate Van Lines.

Merchants Distributors Inc. (MDI).

NFI.

Schneider National.

Sherwin-Williams Company.

Witte Bros. Exchange Inc.

Additionally, Load One Carriers will again serve as the ceremonial wreath transporter for the week. These dedicated organizations and their professional drivers will haul a portion of the sponsored veterans’ wreaths designated for placement by thousands of volunteers at Arlington National Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day.

One Man’s Mission Becomes a Nationwide Event

What began 33 years ago as a pilgrimage by a Maine wreath maker in a single truck to deliver 5,000 wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery as a gesture of thanks has become a year-long mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies are happening at more than 5,500 participating locations nationwide. Click here to find a participating location near you to support and/or volunteer to place wreaths.

To sponsor a wreath or volunteer at one of more than 5,500 participating locations, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Each $17 sponsorship supports the year-round mission and places a wreath for an American hero this December.