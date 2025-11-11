TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker dead after crash in Virginia

By Bruce Guthrie -
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A truck driver died after a collision with a sedan Monday morning on Interstate 64 westbound near Indian River Road in Virginia Beach that closed the highway for seven hours, according to Virginia State Police.

WAVY television reported that state police said the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on westbound I-64 near Indian River Road. All lanes of I-64 west did not re-open to traffic until around 1:45 p.m., according to the television report.

A preliminary investigation determined that a sedan lost control as it was entering I-64 from Indian River Road. The sedan was then struck by an oncoming tractor-trailer, which subsequently struck a Jersey wall and caught fire.

The truck driver died as a result of the crash, according to reports.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

