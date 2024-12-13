NFI honors military heroes through participation with Wreaths Across America

SPONSORED BY NFI

NFI is once again honoring the brave veterans who gave their all with its participation in this year’s Wreaths Across America (WAA).

Since 2017, NFI has expanded its efforts with Wreaths Across America. This year, NFI’s support will span multiple business lines, including transportation, distribution and brokerage. Wreaths are being stored and consolidated at NFI cross-dock facilities to quickly reach their destinations, while NFI drivers and equipment will transport several dedicated loads across multiple states to reach cemeteries by National Wreath Across America Day on Sat., Dec. 14. In addition, countless volunteers will lay wreaths at different cemeteries across the U.S., including Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

“Our involvement with Wreaths Across America goes beyond logistics,” said Sid Brown, CEO at NFI. “It’s about honoring the brave men and women who have served our country. Our team takes immense pride in ensuring these wreaths safely reach their destinations.”

According to NFI, this year’s participation includes picking up and delivering loads of wreaths, transportation management, fundraising and local volunteers.

The following are only a few examples of NFI’s dedication to the nation’s military and to the purpose of WAA:

NFI is responsible for transporting four truckloads of wreaths to veterans’ cemeteries. Two loads will be hauled by NFI driver Jason W. and two loads will be hauled by drivers Leroy N. and Doug E. out of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

NFI has volunteers ready to help unload wreaths at veterans’ cemeteries in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

NFI’s cross-dock facility in Greensboro, North Carolina, is helping with more than 18 loads this year. Two other NFI locations are helping with this year’s effort as well.

NFI’s brokerage has cleared all independent contractors who wish to participate in WAA.

NFI is participating in many different wreath-laying events, including those at Arlington National Cemetery & the Pentagon.

“It’s things like this that I’m humbled and honored to do,” said Jason W., an NFI driver and U.S. Army veteran. “It reminds me that even with all the chaos that’s going on in our country, there are truly people that still care, and our service to our country wasn’t done in vain.”

Jason says he’s proud to be part of a company who honors veterans.

“Like in the military, without your lower enlisted, you don’t have a service,” Jason said. “Here at NFI, if you don’t have drivers, you’re not going to have a company. That’s what drives NFI. I like that the company really appreciates their drivers — just as much as the service appreciated what I did for them.”

David P., NFI’s director of driver recruitment and a veteran of the U.S. Marines, says he takes a deeply personal interest in making sure the company supports the active and retired servicemembers and honors their sacrifices.

“NFI has taken a proactive approach to reach out to WAA and see where they need specific assistance in areas of Warehouse, Lanes, etc.,” he said. “Collectively, we are providing a great deal of support to Wreaths Across America from the whole of NFI.”

Jawanna A., an NFI office manager who has family members that are either veterans or current military, says she cherishes the chance NFI has given her to participate in WAA.

“Having the opportunity to be a part of this experience was the icing on the cake when I joined NFI seven years ago,” she said. “Working with Wreaths Across America was — and still is — one of the best experiences. To know that you play a part in making sure that there is a wreath on every soldier’s grave is a small contribution that helps honor all fallen soldiers.

“We have also participated in the laying of the wreaths,” she continued. “You get chills during the procession, watching the wreaths being brought into the cemeteries often by military transport. It is an awesome experience, and I/we love being a part of it.”

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec.14. The theme for 2024 is “Live With Purpose.”

“Over the course of the last year, and then especially on the escort to Arlington last December, I listened to people who had gone through great adversity, and they’d taken that adversity and turned it around as a call to action to spend the rest of their lives making sure that every day was meaningful and that they lived with purpose,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA.

As part of this year’s theme, WAA shared a monthly video on their YouTube channel, each with a corresponding lesson plan, beginning in February.

Each video focuses on the 10 bouquets that make up a veteran’s wreath — these are the 10 attributes and characteristics that WAA believes define our nation’s servicemembers. As a whole, the wreath is a symbol of honor, respect and victory, according to WAA.

More than 2 million volunteers and supporters have gathered to remember, honor and teach at more than 4,600 participating locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

WAA is an American nonprofit organization established in 2007 by wreath producer Morrill Worcester, assisted by veterans and truckers. Its primary activity is distributing Veteran’s wreaths for placement on graves in military cemeteries across the nation. In December 2008, U.S. Senate agreed to a resolution that designated December 13, 2008, as Wreaths Across America Day. Subsequent National Wreaths Across America Days have been designated on the second or third Saturday of December.

All gallery photos are courtesy of NFI.