Suspect in Oklahoma pursuit crashes into semi truck

A police pursuit in Oklahoma on Wednesday ended in a crash with a semi truck.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, its dispatch was notified at 8:19 Wednesday morning, that the District 21 Task Force was in pursuit of a vehicle northbound on I-35 at the 78-mile marker and was requesting OHP assistance.

Police say the vehicle ended up crashing before troopers became involved in the pursuit.

At around the 83-mile marker (just south of Wayne/Payne exit), the suspect crashed into a semi-truck, causing it to roll.

“The suspect then took off running,” OHP said. “Our troopers became involved in the search for the suspect and our airplane assisted from overhead, ultimately helping to locate him.”

Troopers are investigating the collision. The semi driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.