Oklahoma’s Operation Guardian nets drug arrest

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) operation last week yielded a substantial drug bust as well as immigration and English Language Proficiency (ELP) violations, according to a social media post.

The operation occurred on Nov. 17 when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol conducted a 12-hour special operation with Immigration and Customs Enforcment (ICE) along State Highway 69 in Bryan County, Oklahoma.

According to the OHP statement, troopers and ICE agents took 76 illegal aliens into custody for immigration violations.

In addition to hundreds of passenger vehicle contacts, OHP conducted 160 commercial motor vehicle (CMV) inspections. Of the CMV drivers inspected, seven legal aliens were cited for violation of the national standard for English language proficiency.

OHP reported it apprehended two individuals just north of the Texas border who were allegedly trafficking 160 pounds of marijuana and in possession of a firearm and body armor while committing a felony. Additionally, nine of the illegal aliens apprehended by OHP are expected to be charged with other felony crimes.

“The illegal aliens apprehended this week have prior criminal histories for drug possession, DUI, hit and run, property theft, soliciting prostitution, disorderly conduct, and illegal entry into the US,” OHP stated.

“OHP is addressing this threat head-on and has quickly become a national leader in apprehensions of criminal illegal aliens,” OHP stated. “All OHP Troopers are credentialed by ICE to enforce immigration violations. In the past two months alone, OHP has apprehended approximately 500 criminal illegal aliens, some of which have significant criminal histories including child sexual abuse, vehicular homicide, money laundering, human smuggling, domestic assault and battery, and burglary.”