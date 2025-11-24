Commercial vehicle enforcement operation in Wyoming catches multiple violations

LARAMIE COUNTY, Wyo. — A joint commercial vehicle enforcement operation with local Wyoming and federal authorities yields multiple violations.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) participated in a three day, multi-agency operation with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

WHP outlined the operation in a media release on Monday.

Over the course of the operation, from November 18-20, WHP reports that more than 50 arrests were made across all agencies, and dozens of vehicles that were deemed unsafe and unqualified drivers were removed from Wyoming roadways by WHP. Twelve arrests made by ICE were a direct result of commercial carrier inspections conducted by WHP during the operation.

“During the operation the Wyoming Highway Patrol focused on safety and commercial vehicle inspections via a Mobile Enforcement and Education Team (MEET) detail,” WHP’s release stated.

WHP conducted 133 total commercial carrier inspections across the county along various highways. WHP reports that a total of 44 vehicles and 38 drivers were placed Out of Service (OOS) due to a variety of violations concerning critical safety systems, such as brakes (45 violations), and driver qualification standards, like CDL/Licensing issues (16 violations), English Language Proficiency (10 violations), and drugs (two violations).

“This high rate of OOS to Inspections (62%) highlights the need for continued enforcement of safety violations and targeted traffic enforcement on bypass routes and high-risk corridors, such as smaller, two lane highways,” WHP stated.

“The safety of Wyoming’s motoring public is our top priority,” said Colonel Tim Cameron, WHP Administrator, “We will continue to engage in aggressive and proactive enforcement aimed at reducing crashes and ensuring that commercial carriers operating in our state are in full compliance with safety standards.”

“The Wyoming Highway Patrol extends its appreciation to the thousands of commercial carrier drivers who consistently uphold safety regulations and operate responsibly on Wyoming’s roadways,” WHP stated. “Their professionalism and commitment are essential to keeping communities safe and ensuring the continued movement of goods across the region and the nation.”