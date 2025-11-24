Authorities urging travelers to practice safe habits on the highway

Multiple states are intensifying enforcement efforts on highways during the holiday weekend.

A couple of those states have issued warnings and safety tips for safety on the roads.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety stated that Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Officers will increase their presence on interstates and state roads during the Thanksgiving holiday period to help reduce crashes and keep travelers safe. The 102-hour travel period begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, and will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30.

DPS stated that during the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday, GSP investigated 684 crashes, resulting in 349 injuries and 17 fatalities statewide. Of those, GSP investigated nine fatal crashes. Troopers and Officers also arrested 474 impaired drivers, issued 17,356 citations, and 24,255 warnings.

“The Georgia Department of Public Safety urges everyone to travel safely so they can enjoy Thanksgiving with their loved ones,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens III, DPS Commissioner. “Seatbelts save lives. Take a moment to make sure everyone is properly restrained.”

Drivers in Idaho can expect the largest law enforcement presence on the day before Thanksgiving, which is projected to be the heaviest travel day. On Wednesday, ISP will partner with the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office for a high-visibility traffic emphasis.

“Thanksgiving weekend can often turn deadly as it combines heavy traffic with winter weather, and that means drivers need to slow down and give themselves extra time,” Lieutenant Tyler Barrett said. “We just want everyone to get to their destinations safely and return home safely, which is why this operation focuses on visibility and enforcement of driving behaviors that put lives at risk.”

In Louisiana, the state police say impaired driving remains one of the most significant dangers during holiday travel and urges drivers to “plan ahead,” according to a news release.

“We also urge everyone to wear a seat belt—every trip, every time,” LSP stated. “A simple decision to buckle up can make the difference between life and death. Drivers should ensure that all passengers, including those in the back seat, are properly restrained before the vehicle moves.”