St. Christopher partners with Wreaths Across America to honor veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) is continuing its partnership with Wreaths Across America (WAA), joining forces to support National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 13.

“We are honored to team up with Wreaths Across America,” said Courtney Niemann, executive director of SCF. “This partnership gives our community in the trucking industry a meaningful way to participate in a time-honored tradition of remembrance and gratitude for our veterans.”

Through this alliance, SCF is helping to promote and participate in WAA’s mission of Remembering the

Fallen, Honoring Those Who Serve, and Teaching the Next Generation the Value of Freedom. Under the partnership, SCF invites all supporters, professional truck drivers, carriers, trucking industry partners, family and friends to visit the SCF landing page on the Wreaths Across America site, select “Sponsor Wreaths,” choose their preferred location, and complete their sponsorship to help place a wreath at the gravesite of a veteran.

A Shared Mission of Service

The connection between the military and the trucking industry runs deep—many professional drivers are veterans themselves, continuing their service to the nation by keeping America’s economy moving. Both communities share core values of commitment, sacrifice, and resilience, and this partnership provides a powerful opportunity to honor those shared ideals.

“By supporting Wreaths Across America, the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and our partners are helping ensure that every veteran’s grave is recognized with a wreath, symbolizing the gratitude of a nation that will never forget their service,” said Norita Taylor, SCF board president and director of public relations at the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA).

Call to Action

“The St. Christopher Fund encourages every individual and organization across the trucking and logistics sector to participate,” SCF said. “Whether sponsoring a wreath, volunteering on-site at the ceremony, or spreading the word among colleagues and loved ones—your involvement helps amplify the message of remembrance.”

The SCF is the only nationwide nonprofit that provides short-term relief to Class A OTR drivers suffering from an illness or injury that took them out of work within the last year. The SCF also provides several free preventative health and wellness programs for OTR drivers in an effort to keep them on the road, including tobacco cessation, diabetes prevention, chronic disease management, at-home cancer screenings, and vaccine vouchers.

To make a donation or become a sponsor of the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, please contact Diane Hutsell, director of philanthropy via email at [email protected].