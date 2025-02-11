Top dealers honored by Peterbilt for outstanding performance in 2024

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt is recognizing its top performing dealers for 2024.

“We congratulate these award-winning dealers for achieving excellence across all areas of their business, for their commitment to delivering superior customer service and support to our customers and for being the best representation of Peterbilt Class,” said Danny Landholm, director of dealer network development.

The awards were presented at its recent Dealer Meeting in Tucson, Ariz. It previously recognized The Peterbilt Store as North American Dealer of the Year.

The winning Dealer groups achieved top performance in specific categories, highlighting exceptional results and leadership in the dealer network.

Sales Excellence Dealer of the Year: Dobbs Peterbilt

Dobbs Peterbilt Medium Duty Dealer of the Year: Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers

Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers Service Dealer of the Year: Stahl Peterbilt

Stahl Peterbilt PACCAR MX Engine Dealer of the Year: Performance Peterbilt

Performance Peterbilt Parts Dealer of the Year: Ohio Peterbilt

Ohio Peterbilt eCommerce Dealer of the Year: Dimmick Group Peterbilt

Dimmick Group Peterbilt TRP Dealer of the Year: TLG Peterbilt

TLG Peterbilt Red Oval & Used Truck Dealer of the Year: TLG Peterbilt

Best in Class

Peterbilt also presented the Best-in-Class Dealer Group of the Year awards, which are based on a combination of Peterbilt’s Standard of Excellence scores, financial performance, parts and service performance and utilization of PACCAR trainings and programs.

Allstate Peterbilt Group

Jackson Group Peterbilt

Peterbilt of Atlanta

Stahl Peterbilt

LaBeau Bros. Peterbilt

Hunter Peterbilt

The Peterbilt Store

TLG Peterbilt

For more information about the Peterbilt dealer network visit: https://www.peterbilt.com/why-peterbilt/dealer-network.