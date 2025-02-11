Diesel prices remain steady

After a week that saw virtually no movement in the price of diesel per gallon, prices this week rose, but only by a half cent nationally.

The average price of diesel ticked up slightly from $3.660 to $3.665.

The price hasn’t moved but $.006 per gallon in two weeks, with the majority of that movement coming this week.

As always, the regional prices are the reason for the little-to-no movement.

The major movers in price are out west.

The West Coast Region rose by nearly two cents from $4.289 to $4.307 while the West Coast less California Region rose nearly three cents from $4.857 to $4.883.

The sharpest increase came in the Rocky Mountain Region hiking more than five cents from $3.471 to $3.528.

The east offset some of the price increases in the west.

The Lower Atlantic Region dropped two cents from $3.682 to $3.661 per gallon of diesel.