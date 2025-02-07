Peterbilt recognizes The Peterbilt Store as North American Dealer Group of the Year

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt is announcing The Peterbilt Store as its 2024 North American Dealer Group of the Year.

The award will be presented at its annual Dealer Meeting in Tucson, Ariz. held February 5-7.

“Recognizing The Peterbilt Store as the 2024 Dealer Group of the Year gives us great pride as we acknowledge their dedication to providing extraordinary service to our customers,” said Jake Montero, general manager and PACCAR vice president. “This dealer group has built a great reputation amongst customers. Their timely investments in facilities, ability to offer Peterbilt’s full lineup of products and services, unparalleled parts availability and superior service to Peterbilt customers are commendable.”

Prestigious Honor

The recognition is given to the dealership group that earns the highest scores in Peterbilt’s rigorous Standards of Excellence program. The dealership also demonstrates commitment to customer satisfaction and leverages effective practices to increase brand advocacy.

Rules of the Road

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award,” said John Arscott, The Peterbilt Store CEO. “The Rules of the Road that we established over two decades ago continue to serve as the guiding principles in how we operate and what to expect from The Peterbilt Store; honesty, integrity, value and meaningful relationships.”

The Peterbilt Store operates 30 dealership locations across the East Coast. This marks the 4th Dealer Group of the Year award for the store. It was also honored in 2004, 2017 and 2019. The Peterbilt Store also received recognition as a Best-in-Class Dealer Group.