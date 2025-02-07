Sunday’s game has the trucking industry’s fingerprints all over it

Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is about football, but the spectacle surrounding the game has the trucking industy’s signature as well.

Without the trucking industry, it would be difficult to have the parties and events surrounding the game.

Truckstop.com released data on the impact of truckers leading into Sunday’s game.

As New Orleans gears up for the Big Game, the trucking industry is working to move everything from stadium infrastructure to food, beverages, and high-priority event shipments. New data from Truckstop reveals key freight trends shaping Big Game logistics.

Over 241 active freight lanes are funneling goods into New Orleans with top states including LA, TX, GA and Florida.

Load volume into New Orleans increased 38% WoW (week ending 2.1 vs. week ending 1.25); Specialized rates are up 23% YoY; Reefer is up 9%

High-Volume Lanes: Houston, TX to New Orleans, LA has the most loads (7% of inbound), making it a key freight corridor. Newark, NJ to New Orleans, LA (5% of loads) also have high volume.

Most In-Demand Equipment Types (Highest Loads)

Flatbed leads in volume with 33% of loads, suggesting a strong demand for flatbed shipments to New Orleans.

Van follows with 32% of loads, indicating solid demand for dry van freight.

Best-Paying Equipment Types (Avg RPM)

Specialized offers the highest average rate at $3.86 per mile, making it a lucrative option.

Reefer also pays well at $2.91 per mile, likely due to temperature-sensitive cargo needs.

Highest-Paying Load Potential (Max RPM)

Flatbed reaches a max of $7.96 per mile, the highest of all equipment types.

Hot Shot hits $4.35 per mile, showing strong payout potential for smaller, urgent loads.

Most Viewed Loads

Flatbed has a 91% view rate, meaning a high level of carrier interest.

Specialized has an 88% view rate, reinforcing the idea that specialized freight is in demand.