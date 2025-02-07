2024’s Best of the Best: BRW reveals its Top Contract Carriers

OXFORD, Ala. — BRW is announcing its Top Contract Carriers for 2024.

“We are incredibly proud to recognize these outstanding carriers as our Top Contract Carriers for 2024, said Thomas “TK” Bardwell, senior vice president of logistics. “Their unwavering commitment to excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction is the foundation of our success. It is truly a pleasure to work with such dedicated and professional teams who share our passion for delivering exceptional service. On behalf of everyone at BRW, thank you for your partnership, and congratulations on this well-deserved recognition. Here’s to another year of collaboration and shared success.”

BRW’s Top Contract Carriers for 2024

Exceptional Performance

The winning companies have demonstrated exceptional performance, dedication and commitment throughout 2024, according to a BRW press release. They are being recognized for embodying the core values of innovation, integrity and excellence.

The selection process for the BRW Top Contract Carriers involved a comprehensive evaluation based on:

Service.

Safety.

Integrity.

Volume.

Tracking.

Communication.

Billing Accuracy and Timeliness.

According to the release, each of these carriers has exemplified a steadfast commitment to excellence, consistently meeting and surpassing the rigorous standards set by BRW.

Backbone of Success

“Our core carriers are the backbone to our success at BRW,” said Johnny Ross, senior broker. “We have some of the toughest carrier requirements out there, and this list represents only the top 15, but there are dozens more who fell just below #15 who are just as crucial. Through our partnerships and your help, we could not succeed in delivering on the promises and needs of our customers. Thank you all, here’s to a promising 2025.”

Looking Ahead

“On July 10, 2024, BR Williams Logistics, LLC was acquired by Haney and White, marking the beginning of BRW and an exciting new chapter for our company,” said Nate Haney, CEO. “With this partnership, we are expanding and strengthening our logistics department, opening new opportunities for growth and innovation across the county. We’re thrilled to continue delivering exceptional service to our customers with even greater resources and expertise. The future is bright, and we’re excited to grow together.”