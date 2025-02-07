A purr-fect fit: Pet Valu adds two Volvo VNR Electric trucks to its fleet

Volvo Trucks North America customer, Pet Valu, is adding two Volvo VNR Electric trucks to its fleet as part of the company’s ongoing supply chain transformation.

Pet Valu is a Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies. The zero-tailpipe emission trucks will help the company achieve its vision of building Canada’s strongest pet specialty distribution network.

“We are excited to see Pet Valu taking the initiative in the Canadian pet supply industry by adopting Volvo’s VNR Electric trucks,” said Matthew Blackman, managing director for Canada, Volvo Trucks North America. “As they venture into sustainable transportation, this effort is expected to not only strengthen their supply chain but also help support a healthier planet, one ‘purr-fectly’ quiet kilometer at a time.”

Sustainable Transportation

The two Volvo VNR Electric trucks will operate from Pet Valu’s new 350,000-square-foot LEED-Gold certified distribution center. The battery-electric trucks are expected to play an important role in its pursuit to optimize its energy efficiency and emissions management. The trucks will deliver pet food and supplies to the Pet Valu family of stores, including Pet Valu, Bosley’s by Pet Valu, Total Pet and Tisol throughout British Columbia five days a week, traveling an average of 300 kilometers (186 miles) per day.

Each of Pet Valu’s new Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric day cabs is equipped with a six-battery pack configuration, providing a range of up to 442 kilometers (275 miles) per charge. The trucks will be charged overnight at the Surrey distribution center using two newly installed 120kW chargers.

Better Driver Experience

According to a press release, the near-silent operation of the Volvo VNR Electric trucks provides drivers with a more comfortable driving experience while also reducing noise pollution in local communities. This is especially beneficial for early morning or late evening deliveries to urban and regional deliveries, ensuring a community-friendly solution.

“At Pet Valu, we are committed to continuously improving how we serve devoted pet lovers and their pets,” said Nico Weidel, chief supply chain officer, Pet Valu. “Each electric delivery truck represents an opportunity to avoid consuming over 25,000 litres of diesel fuel or over 62 tonnes of CO2e per year. We’re excited to explore how these trucks perform and assess the potential for further electrification of our delivery fleet in the future.”

Perfect Pairing

In addition to deploying the trucks, Pet Valu worked closely with the Volvo Trucks sales team to identify and secure funding opportunities that partially offset the cost of the vehicles and charging infrastructure. Pet Valu utilized federal and provincial incentive programs, including Clean BC – Go Electric and iMHZEV (Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles), to support the adoption of these battery-electric trucks. The company may also be eligible for carbon credits based on fuel savings and yearly mileage, making this transition even more impactful for their business.