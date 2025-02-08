U.S. Transportation Secretary Duffy announces newest political appointees

WASHINGTON — On Friday the Trump-Vance Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced additional key members of the Department’s leadership team.
According to an USDOT press release, this round of political appointees continues to expand upon the expertise needed to focus on the Department’s core mission of safety and innovative initiatives.
Presidential Appointees
Daniel Abrahamson, Senior Advisor, Office of the Secretary.
John Grant Burdette, Special Assistant, Office of the Public Liaison.
Anne Byrd, Senior Advisor, Office of the Secretary.
Keith Coyle, Chief Counsel, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
Sofia Dudkovsky, Special Assistant, National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration.
Kyle Garrett, Special Assistant, Office of Research and Technology.
Hannah Matesic, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Affairs (House), Office of Governmental Affairs.
Melissa Mejias, Director of Governmental and Legislative Affairs, Federal Transit Administration.
Sean Rushton, Director of Communications, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Matthew Schuck, Director of Communications and Senior Governmental Affairs Officer, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
John Schultz, Special Assistant, Federal Railroad Administration.