Driver reportedly ‘fell asleep’ in semi rollover in Texas

TERRELL COUNTY, Texas — There were no injuries when a semi truck overturned on a Texas highway.
The incident occurred on Saturday on Highway 90 east of Sanderson according to a post from Terrell County, Texas sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland.
Cleveland to The Trucker that the driver said he fell asleep and overturned. The driver, who was unidentified in the release, was hauling 40,000 pounds of avocados according to Cleveland.
The roadway was closed for several hours during cleanup of the debris.
