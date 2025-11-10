TheTrucker.com
Driver reportedly ‘fell asleep’ in semi rollover in Texas

By Bruce Guthrie -
The driveer of a semi reportedly 'fell asleep' causing a rollover crash and loss of a load in Texas. (Courtesy Terrell County Sheriff)

TERRELL COUNTY, Texas — There were no injuries when a semi truck overturned on a Texas highway.

The incident occurred on Saturday on Highway 90 east of Sanderson according to a post from Terrell County, Texas sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland.

Cleveland to The Trucker that the driver said he fell asleep and overturned. The driver, who was unidentified in the release, was hauling 40,000 pounds of avocados according to Cleveland.

The roadway was closed for several hours during cleanup of the debris.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

