Road Warrior 2024: Elizabeth “Liz” Leon crowned as Pilot’s big winner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot has unveiled the winners of its annual Road Warrior contest, which recognizes the heart, tireless dedication and unwavering commitment of professional truck drivers who go beyond the call of duty to keep North America moving.

After reviewing countless deserving nominations and recognizing four weekly winners with $1,000 each, Pilot selected Elizabeth “Liz” Leon of Victorville, Calif. as the 2024 Road Warrior grand prize winner of $25,000.

“Congratulations to this year’s Road Warrior, Liz Leon, who stood out among the many deserving drivers we read about during the contest,” said Jordan Spradling, vice president of transportation and logistics at Pilot.

Leon, a professional driver for over 19 years transports containers in and out of Southern California ports for 4Gen Logistics. Leon started her career with Toys R Us, where she fell in love with the road and found her passion for driving. Driving an average of 100,000 miles a year, she is accident-free and has been recognized by the California Trucking Association for her phenomenal driving.

According to a company press release, Pilot team members flew to Rialto, Calif. on Oct. 22 to surprise Leon before she began her shift at 4Gen Logistics. Colleagues and family members, including her husband, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, joined to celebrate the 2024 Road Warrior winner and present a check for $25,000 upon her arrival.

New to this year’s Road Warrior contest, Pilot chose four winners from each week’s nominations to win $1,000 and to be in the running for the $25,000 grand prize. In addition to Leon, this year’s weekly winners include

Herschel Evans : A professional driver from Bremen, Ga. with over 38 years of experience and 3.5 million safe driving miles, he has helped countless families through his charity work, including Atlanta Ride for Kids, Convoy of Care and Safety Drive for a Cure.

: A professional driver from Bremen, Ga. with over 38 years of experience and 3.5 million safe driving miles, he has helped countless families through his charity work, including Atlanta Ride for Kids, Convoy of Care and Safety Drive for a Cure. Joe Mondor: A professional driver from Grand Forks, N.D., Mondor has logged over 4.5 million safe driving miles over his 33 years in the trucking industry. He has been recognized as a true professional, a safety leader and a mentor for his peers.

Roy Prentice: A professional driver from Reno, Nev., Prentice has accrued more than 3 million safe driving miles and has been a professional driver for more than 30 years. He is known for his passion for helping others in his community and his fellow drivers out on the road.

“We appreciate all the nominations and stories of drivers like Liz, Herschel, Joe and Roy who show up day in and day out, put in countless hours and miles and embody everything we value at Pilot,” Spradling said.

To learn more about Pilot’s Road Warrior contest and past winners, visit https://pilotflyingj.com/driver-appreciation .