‘Never be intimidated to do this job’ says Dana Tarver, WIT November Member of the Month

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has named Dana Tarver as its November 2024 Member of the Month for her stellar career and dedication to the industry.

Tarver is a fuel hauler for Kenan Advantage Group (KAG), a leading specialized transportation and logistics provider across a range of diversified end markets in the United States and Canada.

“In 1995, driven by tenacity and a willingness to embrace challenges head-on, Tarver began her career in the trucking industry at the age of 25,” WIT said in a media release. “Today, she consistently demonstrates thoroughness and punctuality, adheres to all company policies and is guided by her personal motto – do it right the first time. Tarver serves as an exemplary illustration of the valuable contributions a successful driver can make as her pride in herself, her role and her company shines through her daily trips.”

According to WIT, with a passion for safety, Tarver meticulously maintains her equipment, takes all necessary precautions and values mentoring others on the subject. She takes great pride in fellow professional drivers calling her for advice and guidance on the road.

Through trucking, Tarver has carved out a fulfilling career for herself that provides job security and allows her to enjoy time with family and friends without stress or exhaustion, knowing she is well taken care of. She encourages other women not to be intimidated by the male-populated industry and to recognize the opportunities for growth and success available within it.

Tarver is a champion for other women navigating a career path in the trucking industry saying, “never be intimidated to do this job. What’s for you will be for you if you always put safety first. When in doubt, stop and ask somebody.”