Secure your spot at TMC’s 2025 Fall Meeting

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations is opening registration for ATA’s Technology & Maintenance Council’s TMC 2025 Fall Meeting & National Technician Skills Competitions, to be held Sept. 14-18 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, N.C.

“TMC’s Fall Meeting and technician competitions are an important chance to highlight the professionalism and dedication of our industry’s technicians and explore the latest trends in keeping America’s trucks moving,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “Focusing on proper maintenance and repair skills is critical to safety and operational efficiency. Since TMC excels in this area, the Council’s fall meeting promises to be a tremendously valuable event.”

Ensuring Trucking’s Future Success

The theme of this year’s event is “Ensuring Trucking’s Future Success” and features TMC’s customary slate of educational sessions, task force meetings, technical sessions, and management sessions, in addition to the Council’s multi-track professional and student technician competitions.

TMCSuperTech, TMCFutureTech

The week kicks off with TMCSuperTech 2025. TMC’s Technician & Educator Committee is expecting more than 120 techs to compete in one of three categories in Raleigh. TMCSuperTech 2025 will feature a two-day competition for powertrain and trailer technicians, with Day 1 qualifying rounds to see which technicians will make the cut to move on to the finals in Day 2. TMCFutureTech will test post-secondary student technicians.

“For nearly seven decades, TMC has worked to raise professional and technical standards for the trucking industry,” said Robert Braswell, TMC executive director. “This fall meeting is an important part of that – not just to test the nation’s best technicians – but to have the opportunity to discuss and learn about the latest advances in truck technology in our myriad of task forces and educational sessions.”

The competitions showcase the high degree of skill and knowledge shown everyday by trucking industry technicians. It is trucking’s only industry-wide competition dedicated to honoring technician professionalism, according to an ATA press release.

“We’re excited to be focusing on maintenance and technician excellence, which is so critical to ensuring trucking’s future success,” said Radu Mihai, TMC general chairman and treasurer, corporate fleet manager, BURNCO Rock Products. “It is an essential topic to consider when discussing the pressing technical issues of the day and in working together to improve truck technology.”

For more information on TMC’s 2025 Fall Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition, or to register, click here.