SuperRigs washed out by Thursday heavy rain, unaffected by nearby tornado

HAMPTON, Ga. — A tornado barreled through Henry County, Ga., on Thursday just a few miles from the Atlanta Motor Speedway where the annual SuperRigs event was being held.

Shell Rotella spokesperson Julie Wright said the weather prompted the chief of the Hampton, Ga., police called off the parade of trucks that was set to take place in downtown Hampton on Thursday night.

According to a report from 11Alive in Atlanta, Tray Chaney, an actor known for his role as Poot on HBO’s The Wire, said his 18-year-old son Malachi Chaney was thrown nearly a football field from his home after the tornado ripped through their Locust Grove neighborhood just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Other damage consisted of trees snapped and uprooted, left laying across I-75 near Bethlehem Road.

While the storm did not directly damage events or trucks at the track who were waiting to be judged, the weather did hamper efforts to continue judging.

SuperRigs officials did say they were taking advantage of a window of good weather on Friday morning before inclement weather returns, which is predicted for Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Tonight, there is a fireworks show and concert scheduled in the parking lot of the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Many contestants and officials say they were unaware of how severe the weather was just a few miles east of their location.

News outlets throughout Atlanta reported of overturned semi trucks in the vicinity of Interstate 75 as well. There is a possiblity of more precipitation on Friday and Friday night, but should be dry on Saturday as SuperRigs winds down.