Tesla doxxing attacks wrongly target innocent people across the US

Why everyone faces risk in an era of weaponized personal information

A troubling new trend is emerging across the country, with attacks on Tesla owners, dealerships and charging stations expanding into a wider campaign of intimidation. This wave of harassment is powered by the misuse of personal data — and its impact extends far beyond Tesla owners.

Websites like DOGEQUEST have shared names, addresses and phone numbers that are supposed to belong to Tesla owners, but many people listed never owned a Tesla or sold theirs years ago. Errors in public records and outdated databases have led to innocent people being misidentified, putting them at risk of harassment and threats.

These sites often require victims to provide proof of sale to have their information removed, shifting the burden to those who have done nothing wrong. As federal agencies increase their investigations, it has become clear that anyone can be exposed and placed in danger, even if they have only been suspected of owning a Tesla.

How innocent people get caught in the crossfire

On March 18, 2025, a hacker group launched “Dogequest,” a website featuring a searchable map of supposed Tesla owners and employees. The site didn’t just list dealerships and charging stations; it exposed names, home addresses, phone numbers and emails, sometimes even in real time.

The twist? Many of the people listed never owned a Tesla at all.

The data fueling this attack came from public vehicle registration records and third-party databases, which are notorious for their inaccuracies. Some victims had sold their Teslas years ago. Others were never owners; they were simply mistakenly linked by a typo, a recycled phone number or a database error. Even so, they found themselves on a digital hit list, with their privacy and safety at risk.

The real-world consequences

This isn’t just an online problem. Firebombings at showrooms, bullets through dealership windows and threats to families have all been linked to these doxxing campaigns. Law enforcement, including the Department of Justice, now calls it domestic terrorism. And because the data is so often wrong, anyone could be next, regardless of whether you’ve ever set foot in a Tesla.

Why misidentification matters to everyone

If you think you’re safe because you don’t own a Tesla, think again. The same flawed data sources that misidentified Tesla owners exist for countless other products, memberships, and affiliations. Today, it’s electric cars; tomorrow, it could be political donors, healthcare workers, or anyone else whose data is bought and sold.

Could you be next?

No one is immune to this kind of attack. Many of the people now perpetrating these crimes against electric vehicle owners were likely previously directing their ire at the owners of gasoline-powered vehicles. So, not owning a Tesla is no guarantee that something you do, believe or own won’t make you a target in the future.

The source of the leaked personal information is unclear. However, it appears that at least some of it is out of date and inaccurate. Wherever the information came from, there’s nothing stopping the site’s more unhinged users from cross-referencing details they find on the site with more up-to-date profiles on people finder sites.

So yes, whether you are or were a Tesla owner or not, you could definitely be next.

How we can prevent this from happening in the future

Luke Wachob, writing for People United for Privacy, a nonpartisan advocacy group dedicated to protecting the privacy rights of nonprofit donors and defending the First Amendment freedoms of speech and association, hits the nail on the head:

“One common element in many doxing scandals is inadequate privacy protections for personal information. This is often the result of laws and attitudes passed down from a previous era, when doxing and digital surveillance did not yet exist, and people still believed in agreeing to disagree. We no longer live in that world.” Without such protections in place, “[e]xtremists and unhinged activists can bully average Americans out of political engagement, undermining the will of the people.”

This leaves all of us at the whims of whatever violent mob forms next. One solution is federal data privacy legislation that would prevent the non-consensual publication of personal information like that used to target Tesla owners. But that’s the long game, and not something you can meaningfully affect right now.

What you can do to protect yourself now

Whether your personal data was exposed in a breach, leaked by someone with inside access, or scraped from people finder sites, you’re at risk, not just if you own a Tesla, but even if you’re misidentified. Here’s how to reduce your exposure and protect yourself from becoming the next target of a doxxing attack.

Breaches and leaks

To help prevent your data from ending up in a breach or leak:

Limit what data companies have on you in the first place. Fill in only required fields, use email aliases and burner or VoIP numbers where possible, and a P.O. Box in place of a street address. Provide fake details where it’s practical — and legal — to do so.

Fill in only required fields, use email aliases and burner or VoIP numbers where possible, and a P.O. Box in place of a street address. Provide fake details where it’s practical — and legal — to do so. Delete accounts you no longer need. That online shopping account you used once five years ago? All that personal information is still sitting there, just waiting to be breached or leaked. Look for options like “delete my data” and “delete data and close account” rather than just “close account.”

People-finder sites and why you need a data removal service

Also known as people-search sites, these data brokers profit by compiling detailed personal profiles that are fully searchable and available to anyone for a small fee. They’re among the most dangerous sources of exposed personal information online. Fortunately, they’re also some of the easiest to tackle, especially with the help of a personal data removal service.

These services send legally binding opt-out requests to people-search sites and other data brokers on your behalf, ensuring your information is taken down. Some services, like our #1 pick, even offer custom removal options, where privacy professionals handle complex cases that go beyond automated systems.

While no service can guarantee complete data erasure from the internet, using a trusted removal service is a smart way to automate and maintain ongoing protection from hundreds of data-hungry sites over time. Check out Kurt’s top picks for data removal services here.

Additional critical digital defenses to implement

While removing your data from brokers and minimizing online footprints are essential first steps, true safety in this new era of weaponized information also requires securing our digital infrastructure against both physical and virtual threats. Here are a few steps you can take to protect your data:

Use two-factor authentication: Protect your vehicle’s account and associated emails with authenticator apps rather than SMS, which is vulnerable to SIM-swapping attacks.

Protect your vehicle’s account and associated emails with authenticator apps rather than SMS, which is vulnerable to SIM-swapping attacks. Use a VPN: Mask your IP address when accessing your vehicle’s apps on public Wi-Fi to prevent location tracking and man-in-the-middle attacks. VPNs will protect you from those who want to track and identify your potential location. For the best VPN software, see Kurt’s expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices.

Mask your IP address when accessing your vehicle’s apps on public Wi-Fi to prevent location tracking and man-in-the-middle attacks. VPNs will protect you from those who want to track and identify your potential location. For the best VPN software, see Kurt’s expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices. Cabin cam caution: Disable Cabin Camera Recording under Data Sharing unless essential. While Tesla claims footage isn’t linked to identities by default, third-party app vulnerabilities could expose this data. Newer Teslas process cabin cam footage locally, but legacy models may still use cloud backups. Check your software version.

Disable Cabin Camera Recording under Data Sharing unless essential. While Tesla claims footage isn’t linked to identities by default, third-party app vulnerabilities could expose this data. Newer Teslas process cabin cam footage locally, but legacy models may still use cloud backups. Check your software version. Report doxxing or cyber harassment: If you’ve been doxxed or targeted online, don’t wait to take action. Report it to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) or local law enforcement, as many states have laws addressing doxxing, stalking and cyber harassment. File a police report with documented evidence (screenshots, URLs, timestamps). Also, for account-specific threats, contact Tesla customer service directly to report suspicious activity and secure your account.

Kurt’s key takeaways

It is unsettling to realize how easily personal information can be misused, but there are steps you can take to protect yourself. By staying informed, limiting the data you share online, and using available privacy tools, you can reduce your risk.

While stronger privacy laws and greater accountability from companies are needed for lasting change, individuals can still make a difference by taking action today. Protecting your information is not just about your own safety, it is also about challenging a system that too often puts convenience and profit ahead of privacy.

What do you think would be the most effective way to stop the misuse of personal data, stricter regulations, improved technology, or another approach? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

