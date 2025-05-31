USDOT plans to slash more than 50 ‘burdensome’ regs across its agencies

WASHINGTON — In a move described by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy as “common sense,” the U.S Department of Transportation (USDOT) has proposed a sweeping deregulatory package that will rescind, withdraw or amend 52 regulations across its agencies.

According to a May 29 statement from the USDOT, the package will “rescind, withdraw, or amend burdensome regulations that do not enhance safety.” In addition, the statement notes that the changes will help “streamline” the Code of Federal Regulations by deleting over 73,000 words from the Federal Register.

“Big government has been a big failure. Under President Trump’s leadership, my department is slashing duplicative and outdated regulations that are unnecessarily burdensome, waste taxpayer dollars, and fail to ensure safety,” Duffy said. “These are common sense changes that will help us build a more efficient government that better reflects the needs of the American people.”

The USDOT statement notes that the deregulatory actions primarily target “redundant and decade-old rules that have no real-life application.”

Of the 52 deregulatory actions, 43 are at the Notice Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) stage, seven are final rules, and two are withdrawals of rulemaking actions. The USDOT says all 52 deregulatory actions will increase efficiencies without compromising safety for Americans.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are each facing 16 deregulatory actions. At the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), 20 deregulatory actions were proposed.

Among the FMCSA regulations slated for recension or amendment are:

The requirement that the rear impact guard be permanently marked or labeled with a certification from the impact guard manufacturer.

The requirement that CDL holders self-report motor vehicle violations to their state of domicile.

A rule requiring drivers to have a printed copy of the operator’s manual for their electronic logging device.

For a complete list of impacted regulations, click here.