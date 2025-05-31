Buzzed driving? 14 million honeybees escape after big rig rolls in Washington State

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The sky was abuzz following a big rig rollover in Washington State on Friday, May 30.

According to social media posts by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4 a.m. a commercial truck hauling an estimated 70,000 pounds of honeybee hives — inhabited by live bees — overturned on Weidkamp Road near Lyndon after failing to navigate a tight turn.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Whatcom County Public Works, and several bee experts responded to the accident. The road was shut down and the public, especially those with bee allergies, were advised to avoid the area.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, the hives were removed from the truck, creating a “buzz” among the hives and resulting in about 14 million bees escaping and taking flight. Following the advice of beekeepers at the scene, the hives were re-set, giving the bees time to re-hive and find their queen.

The road was reopened to traffic early Saturday afternoon, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office reported.