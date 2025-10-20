Nominations open for TCA Professional Drivers of the Year

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is opening nomination for the TCA Professional Drivers of the Year program.

“Professional truck drivers are essential to the supply chain and delivering America’s goods safely and on time,” TCA said. “The TCA wants to celebrate and recognize those drivers that are best in class with TCA’s Professional Drivers of the Year program.”

TCA Professional Drivers of the Year Program

The Truckload Carriers Association is looking for those exceptional drivers who have made a significant impact over the past year on the industry, their driver colleagues, their community and the company that employs them. TCA Professional Drivers of the Year nominees should also have superior safety records, be strong role models and have inspiring stories that have made a difference in their lives and the truckload industry.

“If you know of such a driver that works for your TCA member company and fits this description, please nominate him or her today,” TCA said.

Up to five drivers will be celebrated during TCA’s Feb. 28 – March 3, 2026 Annual Convention in Orlando, Fla. Each Professional Driver of the Year will receive $20,000. Driver nominations are open now through Dec. 5.

The sponsors of the convention are Love’s Travel Stops and Cummins Inc.​

Contest Rules

Drivers must be employed by TCA carrier member and the nominator must be current driver employer.

​​The application must be completed online and submitted through TCA’s application process.

​​Verification of submitted information will include direct contact with the motor carrier to whom the nominee is under contract and may include credit reports, motor vehicle reports, and other background checks as required.

​​Each company may nominate up to five drivers. However, only one driver per company can be named a TCA Professional Driver of the Year.

​​Erroneous or false information provided in the application will result in immediate disqualification.

​​All TCA Professional Drivers of the Year are responsible for any applicable federal, state and local taxes associated with the cash award.

​​Truckload Carriers Association shall retain all applications for one year; therefore, no applications or pictures will be returned.

​​Headshot photographs may be used for publicity purposes if the driver is selected as a TCA Professional Driver of the Year.

​​With due respect for privacy, the contents of the applications that reflect positively upon the trucking industry may be used for promotional, educational, and training purposes by Truckload Carriers Association.

​​The judges’ decision is final.

​Announcement of Winners

The TCA Professional Drivers of the Year will be recognized at the Truckload Carriers Association’s Annual Convention. NFL legend Jimmy Johnson is set to be the keynote speaker.

More information on the event is available here.

