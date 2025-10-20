Volvo Trucks showcases future-ready fleet at MCE 2025

Volvo Trucks North America will showcase its industry leadership and commitment to safety and performance at the American Trucking Associations’ 2025 Management Conference & Exhibition.

“We’re excited to showcase the all-new VNL and VNR, which represent the latest in Volvo Trucks innovation,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Designed with our customers and drivers in mind, these trucks advance our commitment to safety, fuel efficiency, and driver comfort. With innovations like Volvo proprietary suite of safety technologies and the side curtain airbag system now standard on our new truck models, we are delivering solutions that create real value for our customers today while proving that progress is happening here and now.”

The conference is Oct. 25–28 at the San Diego Convention Center. Visitors can engage with Volvo Trucks’ experts in booth #13123 and attend the company’s press conference on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m.

Future-Ready Products on Display

Volvo Trucks will display the all-new Volvo VNL 860 and the all-new Volvo VNR 300 in their booth. Both models are assembled at Volvo’s New River Valley plant in Dublin, Va., where every Volvo truck for the North American market is built today. This U.S. manufacturing footprint delivers consistent quality for customers while supporting local jobs and driving economic benefits for the surrounding communities, according to a Volvo press release.

Safety Solutions

“The company will also feature an interactive virtual reality demonstration station from Volvo Academy, focused on safety,” Volvo said. “Visitors will experience Volvo’s industry-leading safety innovations, including collision avoidance systems, lane-keeping support, and pedestrian detection, reflecting Volvo’s vision Toward Zero Accidents and its long-standing leadership in protecting drivers and other road users.”

Next-Gen Trucking

“Sales for the all-new Volvo VNR began last month, while fleets across North America are rapidly adopting the all-new VNL, underscoring the strong demand for Volvo’s next generation of trucks,” Volvo said. “Both models are designed to directly impact fleet success and the bottom line through enhanced fuel efficiency, improved aerodynamics, and driver-centric comfort that help attract and retain talent. With the support of Volvo Trucks’ expansive dealer network, including 83 Certified Electric Dealer locations across North America, customers benefit from unmatched service, operational support, and access to future-ready technology that keeps their trucks moving.”

In addition to its vehicle lineup, Volvo Trucks will demonstrate the company’s latest digital innovations including Load Finder, launched in September 2025 to reduce empty miles and increase revenue for customers. By aggregating data from over 40 load boards into a single platform, Load Finder helps fleets better match loads, secure consistent work, and optimize routes, reducing costly deadhead miles while improving efficiency and profitability, according to the release.

Volvo Connect Portal

“Connectivity solutions remain central to Volvo’s value proposition and the booth will feature a demo of the Volvo Connect portal, a digital fleet management platform that features self-serve remote programming features, the ability to directly adjust the most common parameter updates, and proactive software updates, all helping fleets maximize uptime, improve operational control and simplify maintenance scheduling,” Volvo said.

America’s Road Team

Volvo Trucks will also highlight its renewed commitment as the exclusive sponsor of the America’s Road Team in 2026, continuing a long-standing partnership that recognizes professional drivers as the heart of the trucking industry. The program perfectly aligns with Volvo Trucks’ dedication to safety and professionalism, celebrating the drivers who represent the best of the industry and embody Volvo’s values on the road every day, according to the release.