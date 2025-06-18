ATA launches search for 2026-2027 America’s Road Team captains

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations is announcing the official start of its search for the next class of professional truck drivers to serve as captains of America’s Road Team.

“For nearly four decades, America’s Road Team has set the gold standard in promoting safety and professionalism on our highways,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “As we begin the process of selecting a new class of captains, we’re looking for drivers who not only demonstrate excellence behind the wheel but also have a passion for telling our industry’s story and inspiring the next generation of trucking professionals.”

America’s Road Team

The America’s Road Team is an elite group of industry ambassadors recognized for their exemplary safety records, professionalism, and commitment to representing the trucking industry nationwide.

Founded in 1986, America’s Road Team is one of the trucking industry’s most visible and respected outreach programs. Supported by their carriers, captains spend their term traveling across the country in ATA’s Interstate One Image Truck, a custom Volvo VNL 860 equipped with a mobile classroom and state-of-the-art simulator. Captains visit schools and hold industry events, community gatherings, and meetings with lawmakers to share the importance of trucking to the nation’s economy and the everyday lives of Americans.

Selection Process

Final selections for the 2026-2027 class of captains will take place January 18-24, 2026, at ATA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

A panel of industry experts will evaluate candidates on their industry knowledge, communication skills, safety records and ability to serve as public-facing representatives of the trucking profession.

Professional truck drivers with an outstanding safety record and a passion for advocacy are encouraged to apply through their carriers. More details, including eligibility criteria and application materials, are available here.

Powerful Industry Voices

“Volvo Trucks is proud to continue our support of this extraordinary program,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “America’s Road Team captains are powerful voices for the industry, and we look forward to meeting the next group of leaders who will help us continue advocating for safety, professionalism, and opportunity in trucking.”

The most recent class of captains, selected in January 2024, represented 14 different motor carriers and collectively held more than 61 million safe driving miles. As the 2024-2025 team continues its outreach mission, the process begins again to identify a new group of drivers who will carry forward the tradition.

“America’s Road Team captains are the face of our industry,” said Nikki Thomas, ATA’s vice president of industry affairs. “They exemplify the best of what trucking has to offer and play a vital role in shifting public perception and inspiring future drivers.”

For updates and information about America’s Road Team, follow along on Facebook.