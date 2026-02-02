WWEX Group celebrates carrier excellence with 2026 Carrier Awards

DALLAS, Texas — WWEX Group is announcing its 2026 Carrier Awards winners.

“Strong carrier relationships are the foundation of our ability to serve shippers at scale,” said Mike Grayson, CRO and executive vice president, WWEX. “Our carrier partners aren’t vendors — they’re collaborators. Their performance, communication and commitment to service directly impact our customers’ success, and these awards reflect how critical that partnership is to our network.”

WWEX Carrier Awards

The awards are part of recognizing the carrier partners whose performance, reliability and collaboration help power the company’s nationwide shipping network. These awards highlight the critical role carriers play in delivering consistent, high-quality service to shippers across industries. They also underscore that WWEX Group’s ability to serve customers at scale depends on strong, trusted carrier relationships built on partnership, accountability and shared success, according to a company press release.

This year’s winners were named at the WWEX Group Partner Channel Conference.

2026 WWEX Carrier Awards Winners

West Coast LTL Carrier of the Year – Estes.

National LTL Carrier of the Year – XPO.

LTL Carrier Partner of the Year – R+L Carriers.

Southeast LTL Carrier of the Year – ACT Logistics.

Midwest LTL Carrier of the Year – Dayton Freight.

Northwest LTL Carrier of the Year – PITT OHIO.

Partner of the Year – UPS.

WWEX Group

According to the release, WWEX Group supports shippers through a carefully vetted carrier network that spans more than 75 LTL carriers and 45,000+ truckload providers, including regional, national and specialty shipping partners. This expansive network allows WWEX Group to match every shipment with the right carrier based on service requirements, lane coverage and performance history. This ensures flexibility, reliability and consistent execution across even the most complex shipping needs.

“The future of logistics is built on collaboration,” Grayson said. “As supply chains become more complex, success depends on partners who are willing to work together, adapt quickly and hold each other to a higher standard. Our carrier relationships are central to building a stronger, more resilient network for the long term.”