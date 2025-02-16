TheTrucker.com
Green River Tunnel crash response continues, fire engulfs tunnel

By Dana Guthrie -
A devastating crash involving multiple vehicles causes the Green River Tunnels in Wyoming to go up in flames. (Photo courtesy WYDOT)

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – A fiery Wyoming crash has devastated the Green River Tunnels on Interstate 80, according to a Wyoming Department of Transportation press release.

Personnel from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, WDOT, and other state and local partners actively working the scene. Active fire within the tunnel delayed initial investigation efforts, but the WHP Crash Investigation Team has arrived on scene and will provide details as available. There is no update on the number of fatalities or injuries. An original report stated at least two people dead and five others seriously injured.

Working Through the Night

“First responders bravely worked through the night to fight the fire in the tunnel, and we could not be more appreciative of their teamwork and support,” said WHP Lt. Col. Karl Germain.

Initial investigations show the Friday crash involved multiple passenger and commercial vehicles in the middle and western parts of the westbound tunnel located at mile marker 90.2 on I-80. More information will be provided as available.

Traffic Diverted

WHP and local wrecker companies are working to clear damaged and abandoned vehicles out of the tunnel. Traffic continues to be routed around the crash. Westbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 91 and eastbound at mile marker 89 through Green River.

WYDOT engineers are confident in the structural integrity of the eastbound tunnel. They believe it will carry traffic again once the crash scene is cleared.

The crash in the tunnel caused electrical equipment and lighting to fall from the ceiling. Soot from the fire is thick and will need to be cleaned. WYDOT engineers are waiting for the crash scene to be cleared to conduct full assessments of the westbound tunnel.

thumbnail east end of WB Green River Tunnel 2
Workers survey the crash scene. (Photo courtesy WYDOT)

“Initial investigations show no sign of collapse in the westbound tunnel,” said WYDOT director Darin Westby. “I continue to keep those involved in the crash and the first responders on scene in my thoughts and prayers.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

