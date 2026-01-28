Drug operation nets sentences for 18 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – A total of 18 defendants have now been sentenced in the culmination of a four-year-long investigation into a drug-trafficking organization (DTO) that specialized in transporting liquid methamphetamine by semi-truck from Mexico, through Texas, to Oklahoma City and elsewhere.

The US Attorney's office issued a release detailing the cases against the 18 defendants sentenced.

According to law enforcement, this Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) moved more than 35,000 pounds of methamphetamine into the U.S. from Mexico at an estimated street value of $64,000,000. In all, the 18 defendants, including eight Mexican nationals, have been sentenced to serve more than 278 years in federal prison collectively. Robert J. Troester, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, made the announcement.

“The architects of this international drug-trafficking organization, who peddled more than 17 tons of deadly poison from Mexico into the United States, have now been held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. “Coordinated law enforcement efforts led to the dismantling of this large-scale criminal enterprise and have protected Oklahomans from the death and destruction caused by these drugs. I commend the investigators and prosecutors for their tireless work on this case.”

“Collaboration between the FBI and our law enforcement partners is key to disrupting the criminal organizations that pollute our communities with dangerous drugs,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Doug Goodwater. “By sending 18 associates of this high-volume drug-trafficking operation to prison, there is no question this joint effort has made Oklahoma neighborhoods and citizens much safer.”

The four-year operation came to a head on December 17, 2024, when Juan Hernandez Flores, 50, of Oklahoma City, was charged along with six others, including Jessica Guadalupe Muniz, 33, of Oklahoma City; Cesar Azamar Aguilar, 53, of Mexico; and Denis Leal Guttieriez, 59, and Adrian Navaez Cruz, 58, of Texas, for their roles in the DTO. Gutierrez, Azamar, and Narvaez were charged with a drug conspiracy, while Hernandez and Muniz were charged with a money laundering conspiracy, as well as both domestic and international money laundering. All five went to trial together.

On April 18, 2025, following a nine-day trial, a federal jury convicted the defendants on all counts.

According to evidence presented at trial, since at least February 2021, members of this Mexico-based DTO were importing liquid methamphetamine into the U.S. hidden in the gas tanks of semi-trucks. Gutierrez ran two trucking companies—DGC Express Co. and Dare Express Co.—that were responsible for transporting shipments of liquid methamphetamine to Oklahoma. Gutierrez was aided in his drug distribution by Azamar, who facilitated the transfer of the liquid methamphetamine between trucks, and Narvaez, who instructed the drivers on where to deliver the liquid methamphetamine.

During the investigation, law enforcement seized significant amounts of methamphetamine associated with this DTO, including:

A photo used as evidence at trial of methamphetamine piled into a trash can.

• 907 kilograms on March 3, 2021, in Tecumseh, Oklahoma;

• 92 kilograms on September 6, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma;

• 615 kilograms on December 8, 2023, in Wellston, Oklahoma;

• 42 kilograms on April 1, 2024, in Tecumseh, Oklahoma; and

• 86 kilograms on April 2, 2024, in Newalla, Oklahoma.

Law enforcement also seized a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia Semi-Truck, multiple firearms, tens of thousands of dollars in U.S. Currency, and real estate located in Wellston, Oklahoma and Edinburg, Texas.

Evidence at trial also established that the DTO engaged in extensive money laundering activities. A high-ranking, Mexico-based member of this DTO directed family members in Oklahoma, including his brother Hernandez and his niece Muniz, to launder drug proceeds on his behalf. Testimony and other evidence, including CashApp records, international wire remitter service records, and records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Oklahoma Department of Corrections, also established that this DTO supplied methamphetamine to Oklahoma prison gangs, including the Irish Mob Gang, the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, and the Sureños. These gang members or their associates sent payments for methamphetamine disguised as CashApp payments to Hernandez and Muniz, who then wired the money to close associates of the DTO’s head in Mexico.

The defendants charged above and in other related cases have been sentenced as follows:

Juan Hernandez Flores, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to serve 144 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for money laundering conspiracy, three counts of domestic money laundering, and three counts of international money laundering;

Jessica Guadalupe Muniz, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to serve 24 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for money laundering conspiracy, domestic money laundering, and international money laundering;

Denis Leal Guttieriz, of Texas, was sentenced to serve 420 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for drug conspiracy;

Cezar Azamar Aguilar, of Mexico, was sentenced to serve 97 months in federal prison for two counts of drug conspiracy;

Adrian Navaez Cruz, of Texas, was sentenced to serve 372 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for drug conspiracy;

Ever Alonso Pando, 48, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to serve 96 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises;

Hector Quinonez Reyes, 44, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to serve 90 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

Adan Garcia Miranda, 30, of Texas, was sentenced to serve 156 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for drug conspiracy;

Jorge Raul Vega Garcia, 31, of Mexico, was sentenced to serve 180 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

Luis Alberto Rojas Preciado, 28, of Illinois, was sentenced to serve 168 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for drug conspiracy;

Jose Alfredo Equihua, 40, of Mexico, was sentenced to serve 228 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiring to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

Edgar Rodriguez Ontiveros, 33, of Mexico, was sentenced to serve 168 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for drug conspiracy;

Adrian Perez, 40, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to serve 228 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for drug conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Public record shows that Perez has previous felony convictions that include being a felon in possession of a firearm in Oklahoma County District Court case number CF-2022-4831 and using a vehicle to facilitate the intentional discharge of a firearm in Oklahoma County District Court case number CF-2003-1656;

Phillip Ray Howard, 54, of Newalla, Oklahoma, was sentenced to serve 84 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for drug conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Public record shows that Howard has previous felony convictions that include possession of cocaine with intent to distribute in Oklahoma County District Court case number CF-2005-878;

Ray Davis Lara, Jr., 45, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to serve 300 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

Heriberto Donan Ochoa, 34, of Mexico, was sentenced to serve 228 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

Braulto Padilla, 51, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to serve 264 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for drug conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Public record reflects that Padilla has several felony convictions, including for possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a child under 12 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in Oklahoma County District Court case numbers CF-2010-4880 and CF-2019-155, respectively; and

Michael J. Estrada, 37, of Chicago, was sentenced to serve 72 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.