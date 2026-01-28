Diesel prices jump again

For the second straight week, diesel prices have risen.

According to the weekly report from the US Energy Information Administration, the price for a gallon of diesel climbed from $3.530 to $3.624, more than nine cents per gallon.

The per gallon price rose more than seven cents last week after several weeks of declines.

All reporting regions rose at least moderately.

Two regions on the west coast rose by highest margins.

The West Coast Less California region climbed the most skyrocketing from $3.782 to $3.944, a more than 16-cents-per-gallon climb.

Also the West Coast region rose $4.189 per gallon o $4.301, a jump by more than 11 cents over last week. Both regions saw significant increases last week as well.