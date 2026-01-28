ATRI seek candidates for Research Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is launching its recruitment of candidates for the 2027-2028 Research Advisory Committee (RAC)

ATRI RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of the trucking industry, including motor carriers, industry suppliers, professional truck drivers, government and academia, according to ATRI.

“You can talk to any of the 250+ individuals who have served on ATRI’s RAC over the years and they will almost certainly tell you it is one of the most rewarding professional experiences of their careers,” said Rebecca Brewster, president, ATRI. “RAC members play a critical role in identifying the trucking industry’s top research needs and we look forward to identifying a new slate of nominees for the 2027-2028 RAC.”

Research Advisory Committee

RAC members are required to participate in one in-person meeting annually and actively engage in ATRI’s research studies throughout the year. This includes serving on subcommittees working directly with ATRI researchers to develop research methodologies and data collection tools. RAC member responsibilities also include providing data for ATRI research initiatives and promoting ATRI’s research findings.

Interested individuals are encouraged to submit an online application, detailing their interest in serving and their unique industry background that best positions them to serve on ATRI’s RAC.

The application is available now and also allows people to nominate an industry colleague for consideration. The application will remain open through Friday, May 15.