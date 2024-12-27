ATRI announces 2025-2026 Research Advisory Committee members

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) has released the names of those individuals appointed by the ATRI Board of Directors to serve on the 2025-2026 Research Advisory Committee (RAC).

“ATRI’s RAC members serve a critical role in identifying and prioritizing the trucking industry’s top research needs,” said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI president. “We received over 160 applications from individuals interested in serving as RAC members. We congratulate all those appointed by the ATRI Board to serve in this important role and look forward to working with them.”

According to an ATRI press release, among other activities, ATRI’s RAC is responsible for annually identifying the top research priorities for the trucking industry. RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of trucking industry stakeholders including motor carriers, industry suppliers, commercial drivers, shippers, law enforcement, academia and government.

Andy Owens, CEO for A&M Transport was appointed to serve as Research Advisory Committee Chairman. The 2025-2026 ATRI Research Advisory Committee members include: