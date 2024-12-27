ATRI announces 2025-2026 Research Advisory Committee members

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) has released the names of those individuals appointed by the ATRI Board of Directors to serve on the 2025-2026 Research Advisory Committee (RAC).
“ATRI’s RAC members serve a critical role in identifying and prioritizing the trucking industry’s top research needs,” said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI president. “We received over 160 applications from individuals interested in serving as RAC members. We congratulate all those appointed by the ATRI Board to serve in this important role and look forward to working with them.”
According to an ATRI press release, among other activities, ATRI’s RAC is responsible for annually identifying the top research priorities for the trucking industry. RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of trucking industry stakeholders including motor carriers, industry suppliers, commercial drivers, shippers, law enforcement, academia and government.
Andy Owens, CEO for A&M Transport was appointed to serve as Research Advisory Committee Chairman. The 2025-2026 ATRI Research Advisory Committee members include:
- Lindsay Bur, director, data science and economics, American Trucking Associations.
- Robb McCaig, senior director of spend and analytics, Trimac.
- Sheri Call, president and CEO, Washington Trucking Associations.
- Steve McKeta, director, private fleet maintenance, Walmart Transportation.
- Jeremy Carmichael, vice president of operations, Ruan Transportation Management Systems.
- Carson Davidenko, executive advisor – custom critical operations, FedEx Freight.
- Vallie Dugas, vice president and general counsel, Melton Truck Lines.
- George Gerth, vice president of safety, Carter Express Inc.
- Frank Granieri, COO supply chain solutions, A. Duie Pyle.
- Ben Greenberg, president and CEO, North Carolina Trucking Association.
- Josh Hankins, senior vice president of safety, security and driver personnel, J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.
- Robert Howard, president and COO, Dohrn Transfer Company.
- Rich Johnson, vice president, business readiness, Werner Enterprises.
- Aravind Kailas, advanced technology policy director, Volvo Group North America.
- Andrew King, assistant director of operations, OOIDA Foundation.
- Tim Kordula, vice president of risk management, Skinner Transfer Corporation.
- Anne-Marie Forbes Lynn, director business development and marketing, U.S. Legal Services.
- Mark Manera, founder and CEO, Offshift.
- Chad Marsilio, COO, PGT Trucking Inc.
- Robert Meyer, vice president corporate transportation, UPS.
- Graig Moran, president and co-owner, Brown Dog Carriers.
- Brad Nelson, president, FreedomTrucks of America.
- Randy Obermeyer, vice president of safety and maintenance, Online Transport.
- Misti Olszewski, vice president enterprise safety, Covenant Logistics.
- Ted Perryman, managing attorney, Roberts Perryman P.C.
- Emily Plummer, America’s Road Team Captain, Prime Inc.
- Todd Reiser, senior vice president, Lockton Companies.
- Joseph Romero, captain commercial vehicle enforcement bureau, New Mexico State Police.
- Robyn Smith, director of driver relations, May Trucking Company.
- Glissel Soliz, senior director transportation operations and 3PL, Coca-Cola North America.
- Sam Waltzer, director SmartWay and supply chain programs, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
- Kyle Weaver, assistant general counsel, K.L. Breeden & Sons.
- Adam Whitney, vice president, Cummins on-highway sales in Canada, Cummins Inc.
- Jeffrey Wojtowicz, senior transportation engineer/operations management, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
- Lynette Woodie, manager loss prevention and administration, ArcBest Corporation.