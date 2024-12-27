Sinkhole prompts lane closures on Interstate 80 in New Jersey

WHARTON, N.J. (AP) — A sinkhole that opened up Thursday along Interstate 80 in northern New Jersey forced authorities to close the heavily traveled highway’s eastbound lanes.
The sinkhole was discovered Thursday morning near Wharton, which is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of New York City.
Crews were evaluating how to repair the sinkhole, which left a gaping depression along the highway’s right shoulder. It’s too soon to know how long the repairs will take, said Steve Schapiro, a spokesperson with the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
The closure comes at a time when traffic is lighter than normal because of the holidays, he said. Motorists were being directed to take a short detour before they were able to get back on the interstate, which connects northern New Jersey with Pennsylvania.
