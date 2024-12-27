Tow truck driver killed, son injured in Illinois crash with semi

According to multiple reports including CBS News Chicago, a tow truck driver was killed and his 15-year-old son was seriously injured when a heavy-duty tow truck collided with another semi-trailer truck on Christmas Eve in Kankakee County.

Illinois State Police said a truck driver lost control of a semi while driving on Illinois Route 17 near Bull Creek Road near the village of Grant Park shortly after 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, and crashed head-on into another semi.

One of the semis, a heavy-duty tow truck, rolled over in the crash. The other semi caught fire and was severely damaged in the crash.

Ray & Wally’s Towing said the heavy-duty wrecker was operated by one of its drivers, who died at the scene, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page. The driver’s 15-year-old son was traveling with him, and was seriously injured in the crash, according to the company and Illinois State Police.

The second driver’s condition was not available.