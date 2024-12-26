Wyoming Transportation Commission awards more than $60 million in contracts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When the new year arrives, Wyoming drivers will likely see more construction projects.

That is because, according to a release, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $65.7 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Dec. 19 regular business meeting.

The commission awarded a $30.12 million bid to Kilgore Companies LLC, dba Lewis & Lewis Inc., out of Rock Springs for a bridge rehabilitation project involving asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, grading, traffic control and guardrail work on approximately 10.8 miles of Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins in Sweetwater County. The project’s completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

A $10.77 million bid was awarded to Casper-based Oftedal Construction Inc. for a reconstruction and water/sewer line upgrade project on 16th Street in Wheatland. The project scope includes utility work, asphalt paving, stormwater drainage work, aggregate surfacing, concrete paving, traffic control, grading, electrical work, and sidewalk and curb and gutter work. The project’s completion date is June 30, 2026.

Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC was awarded a $10.43 million bid for a paving project involving lane rental, asphalt paving, traffic control, milling, concrete paving, signage, aggregate surfacing and grading work on approximately 8.4 miles of I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins in Carbon County. The project’s completion date is June 30, 2026.

Based out of Minnesota, Bituminous Paving Inc. was awarded an $8.12 million bid for a paving project involving chip seal, asphalt paving, milling, and traffic control work on approximately 12.8 miles of US Highway 85 between Lusk and Hat Creek in Niobrara County. The project’s completion date is June 30, 2026.

The commission awarded a $2.68 million bid to Montana-based Hardrives Construction Inc. for a chip seal project involving chip sealing and traffic control work at various locations within Campbell, Johnson and Sheridan Counties. The project’s completion date is Aug. 31, 2025.

A $2.12 million bid was awarded to Utah-based Geneva Rock Products Inc. for a chip seal project involving chip sealing and traffic control work at various locations within Lincoln, Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. The project’s completion date is Aug. 31, 2025.

DeBernardi Construction Company Inc., based out of Rock Springs, was awarded a $1.43 million bid for a bridge replacement project involving structure work, asphalt paving, traffic control and sidewalk and curb and gutter work at the structure over Bitter Creek on “N” Street in Rock Springs. The project’s completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

All of the projects awarded this month are funded primarily with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.