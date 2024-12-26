TheTrucker.com
Jim Haremza brings expertise to Grote Industries as Star Safety Technologies leader

By Dana Guthrie -
Jim Haremza joins Grote Industries to lead Star Safety Technologies. (Photo courtesy Grote)

MADISON, Ind.Jim Haremza has joined the Grote Industries as director of operations for Star Safety Technologies in Avon, N.Y.

“The talent and experience Jim brings to Grote make him a perfect addition to our team,” said John Grote, COO. “His lean leadership and proven customer-first approach will help us continue to support both our team at Star Safety Technologies and our customers.”

According to a company press release, Haremza comes to Grote with over 20 years of manufacturing operations experience in sporting goods, dental equipment and packaging. During his career, he has worked for companies such as Crosman Corporation and the Steris/Hu-Friedy Group.

Born and raised in western New York, Haremza grew up in Naples before attending college at Rochester Institute of Technology. In his new role, he is looking forward to staying in the Avon area with his wife, Jessica, three daughters, son and two grandsons.

“I am thrilled to join this incredible team and help lead the Star Safety Technology team to new heights,” Haremza said. “The opportunity to contribute to Grote’s shared vision and drive success fills me with excitement and anticipation. Let’s make great things happen.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

