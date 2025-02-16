Dan Miranda named engine shop foreman at Advantage Truck Group

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Advantage Truck Group is promoting Dan Miranda to engine shop foreman for its Shrewsbury, Mass. location.

“Dan has been a key member of our technician team,” said Christopher Pentedemos, senior vice president of network operations. “Now as foreman, his strong customer-focus and leadership skills combined with his technical expertise will continue to differentiate our engine shop for customers across the region.

New Role

“The engine shop is where I’ve always wanted to be,” Miranda said. “The expectations are high for everything we do, and the aftermath for our customers is they can expect to get their truck back working perfectly.”

Miranda is assuming overall responsibility for engine shop operations and providing support to its team of diesel technicians.

“As engine shop foreman, Miranda is dedicated to maintaining quality control for every truck,” ATG said in a press release. “From the minute it’s pulled into the engine shop and assessed correctly to determining warranties and making repairs, he ensures his team of technicians has the support, resources and tools they need.”

Dedicated to His Craft

Miranda joined ATG as a warehouse associate 12 years ago.

“Although I went to school for electrical, my passion has always been working with a wrench and fixing things, especially engines,” Miranda said. “I shared with ATG that becoming a professional technician was my goal and I was committed to learning and doing what it took to make that happen.”

Miranda progressed from working in the warehouse to the alignment shop, where he did brakes, drivetrain and electrical work. He took a road-side service position where earned his commercial driver’s license and vehicle inspector’s license while simultaneously taking training and certification classes at ATG where he earned all of the M2, Western Star and Freightliner Professional-level certifications.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had at ATG,” Miranda said. “The people here are like family to me, and I’ve learned so much from the veteran technicians who helped get me to where I am today.”