Additional fatality reported in Green River Tunnel crash involving 16 commercial vehicles

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers and other first responders have confirmed one additional fatality, bringing the current total to three, as they work to investigate and clear the tragic Green River Tunnel crash on Friday.

According to a Wyoming Department of Transportation press release, additional details will be provided as they become available.

Clean-up Continues

WHP has cleared about half of the vehicles involved in the tunnel fire. They have been moved to the middle of the 1,200 ft. tunnel. On Saturday, four passenger vehicles and nine commercial vehicles were removed from the crash site. WHP believes 26 vehicles were involved in the event: 10 passenger vehicles and 16 commercial vehicles. Six commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles were completely destroyed by the fire.

Emergency Contracting

Through an emergency contracting process, WYDOT has contracted DeBernardi Construction to begin moving concrete barriers to the crossover lanes in preparation for guiding traffic head-to-head in the eastbound tunnel. WYDOT expects this to be in place by Wednesday.

“Thank you to the community of Green River for your support in keeping traffic moving during this thorough and complicated investigation,” said John Eddins, WYDOT district engineer. “We know that the detoured traffic was very impactful to your community this weekend, and we will continue to work to minimize impacts.”

Tunnel Height Restrictions

There will be a 10.5 ft. width and 16 ft. height restriction through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact WYDOT’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/ports-of-entry.

WYDOT and WHP are working closely with the National Transportation Safety Board on parallel crash investigations. Any questions about the NTSB investigation must be directed to NTSB’s Office of Media Relations.