Approximately 40 vehicles involved in New York crashes due to weather

New York State Police (NYSP) had a bit of a mess on their hands last week with what it reported as “weather-related” crashes involving approximately 40 vehicles.

The number of vehicles in the crash that occurred on the Thruway between Exits 48 and 48A in Batavia on Thursday included passenger and big rig commercial vehicles. NYSP said in a press release that all westbound lanes were blocked, with a diversion for all westbound traffic at Exit 48

Police reported that the cause of the crashes were due to a snow squall on the Thruway in Batavia westbound near Exit 48 Thursday afternoon.

NYSP reported that four individuals were transported to Erie County Medical Center and two to United Memorial Medical Center-Batavia for minor injuries.

Police say at the same time as the incidents in the westbound lanes, more than a dozen vehicles were involved in minor crashes on the Thruway eastbound, requiring the diversion at Exit 48A.

“Cleanup and recovery for all incidents took several hours, as multiple light and heavy tows worked to clear the roadway,” NYSP’s press release stated. “The State Police thank all those who assisted with response including Pembroke Fire and EMS departments, Genesee County Office of Emergency Operations and NYS Thruway Authority Maintenance.”