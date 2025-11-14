TheTrucker.com
Mission: MoonPie — Averitt and Chattanooga Bakery fuel troop smiles

By Dana Guthrie -
Averitt and Chattanooga Bakery continue patriotic partnership with their Patriotic Pies program. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt and Chattanooga Bakery once again joined forces to support U.S. service members through the Patriotic Pies program.

“The Patriotic Pies program is a great way to show appreciation for the men and women who serve our country,” said Barry Blakely, president and CEO, Averitt. “We are proud to play a role in supporting our troops and the communities where our associates live and work.”

Patriotic Pies

Through the partnership, the companies delivered nearly 115,000 MoonPies to several military and USO locations across the Southeast this year.

Chattanooga Bakery provides its signature treats, while Averitt donates the transportation services needed to distribute them to bases and USO centers. This year’s deliveries reached service members at Fort Campbell, Fort Bragg, Fort Johnson, Fort Stewart, Camp Shelby and several other USO locations across the Southeast.”

“Averitt’s support of the Patriotic Pies program reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to the military community,” Averitt said. “Nearly 12% of Averitt’s workforce is made up of veterans, and the company has been recognized multiple times as a Military Friendly Employer. Averitt also partners with Operation Stand Down Tennessee, an organization that provides resources and support to veterans and their families.”

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

