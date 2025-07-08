TheTrucker.com
American Legion honors Averitt with Veteran Employer Award

By Dana Guthrie -
American Legion commends Averitt for veteran employer initiatives. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Averitt is being honored with the 2025 American Legion Department of Tennessee Large Employer of Veterans Award, recognizing the company’s ongoing commitment to hiring and supporting military veterans.

“Our nation’s veterans bring a unique level of dedication, teamwork, and leadership to the workforce,” said Gary Sasser, Averitt’s chairman, CEO and a U.S. Marine Reserves veteran. “We’re proud to stand beside them—not only in recognition, but through action that supports their careers and futures at Averitt.”

Transitioning to Civilian Careers

Presented annually by the American Legion, the award celebrates businesses that demonstrate a strong dedication to employing veterans, creating a welcoming environment for service members transitioning to civilian careers.

A veteran-owned company, Averitt employs nearly 15% military veterans across its workforce, according to Averitt.

“The company offers a wide range of initiatives to support veterans and their families, including CDL skills waiver assistance for those with military driving experience, dock-to-driver and driver-to-leadership career paths and flexible opportunities for spouses of veterans and active-duty military, including the ability to transfer between locations and business units,” Averitt said.

Additionally, Averitt offers compensation for associates who are called to active duty or training camp, covering up to 30 consecutive days and making up the difference between military and Averitt pay when applicable.

To learn more about Averitt’s support for military veterans, click here.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

