Motive unveils global debut of ‘Positive Driving’ system

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Motive is announcing the global availability of Positive Driving, a new AI model that automatically identifies positive driver behaviors, such as quickly reacting to obstacles to avoid collisions or creating a safe following distance when cut off by another vehicle.

“Rewarding exceptional driving performance is more than a nice-to-have—it’s a strategic lever,” said Karol Smith, director of transport safety at Estes Forwarding Worldwide. “One of our drivers avoided what could have been a really bad accident when a truck made an illegal U-turn right in front of him. Motive Positive Driving gave us instant visibility into his quick thinking, and we were able to praise him for his defensive driving.”

The Power of Positive Motivation

By automatically surfacing these moments in real time, insights from Positive Driving enable managers to lead coaching sessions with recognition, foster a more motivating safety culture, and reduce accidents and turnover, according to Motive.

“Recognition is one of the most powerful ways for boosting morale, increasing engagement, and retaining drivers,” Motive said. “With AI, Motive makes it easy by automatically spotting and surfacing positive driving moments in real time. With AI-powered recognition, companies can create a more engaged workforce, resulting in an average of 64% fewer safety incidents and 43% lower turnover. In industries like transportation and logistics—where annual turnover rates can often exceed 90% and safety risks are a real concern—companies that start with positive reinforcement see better outcomes: fewer collisions, lower attrition, and higher employee satisfaction.”

Motive’s Positive Driving feature is powered by “highly accurate AI to automatically identify smart driving behaviors before the industry’s only expert Safety Team validates them within seconds. Combined with Motive’s industry-leading unsafe behavior detection, Positive Driving provides a comprehensive view of driver performance, enabling managers to coach constructively, celebrate smart decisions, and run safer programs.”

Increased Driver Engagement

“With Positive Driving, we’re giving companies an easy way to recognize excellence on the road in order to build trust and increase employee engagement,” said Hemant Banavar, CPO, Motive. “By automatically surfacing the moments that matter, Positive Driving turns everyday decisions into powerful coaching opportunities that lead to safer fleets and stronger teams.”

The following Positive Driving event insights are now available in the Motive Dashboard:

Alert Driving: Identifies when a driver shows exceptional awareness by quickly reacting to unexpected obstacles, such as swerving vehicles, road debris, animals, or pedestrians

Safe Distancing: Detects when a driver slows down quickly and creates a safe following distance after being cut off by another vehicle

“Positive Driving redefines how companies use AI Dashcams to automate building safer, more productive fleet operations,” Motive said. “Managers can be confident they won’t miss safe driving moments worth celebrating, nor will they waste time manually sifting through and tagging hours of trip footage. They’re equipped with positive examples to praise drivers at scale, rather than solely focusing on unsafe behaviors, encouraging their team to be more willing to accept and apply feedback.”

To learn more about how to improve fleet safety, visit Motive Driver Safety and Motive Driver Coaching.