One trucker dead after accident in Utah

CRESCENT JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A truck driver was killed on Sunday in an accident in Utah after another driver reportedly made an illegal maneuver across a restricted area on I-70, causing a collision near Crescent Junction.

The incident was reported by KUTV in Utah.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on July 6 near milepost 181. Two semi-trucks, both hauling trailers, were traveling eastbound on I-70 when the driver of a 2024 Freightliner exited at a scenic overlook. The driver then attempted to re-enter I-70 eastbound by cutting across the gore area — an off-limits section of roadway between the highway and the exit ramp.

As the 2024 Freightliner re-entered the highway, a 2015 Freightliner rear-ended its trailer. The driver of the 2015 Freightliner died on impact, authorities said.

One killed in semi-truck collision on I-70 in Grand County on July 6, 2025. (Photo: Utah Department of Transportation)

The trailer of the 2024 Freightliner, which was carrying blueberries, was destroyed in the crash. The front of the 2015 semi sustained significant damage. The driver and a passenger in the 2024 Freightliner were not injured.