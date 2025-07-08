ATA’s Women In Motion Symposium to spotlight leadership, innovation and policy impact in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pa — The 2025 Women In Motion Symposium, hosted by FedEx will bring together professionals from across the transportation and logistics industries for two days of networking, interactive panels and engaging discussions celebrating the impact and achievements of women in trucking.

“The Women In Motion Symposium is a critical opportunity to recognize the essential role women play in every part of the trucking industry,” said Nikki Thomas, vice president of industry affairs at the American Trucking Associations. “By bringing together thought leaders, industry professionals, and advocates this year in Pittsburgh, we’re advancing meaningful dialogue and driving progress for the trucking industry. The WIM Symposium is a chance for us to elevate and celebrate the women who are driving our industry forward every day.”

Event Information

The event is taking place July 8–9 at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott.

Hosted by founding sponsor FedEx and co-organized by the ATA and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA), this year’s event features high-profile speakers who are leading meaningful change in government, business, and infrastructure development across Pennsylvania.

“Thank you to Rebecca Oyler, PMTA president, CEO, for her dedication to WIM and for helping to put together such a dynamic agenda for this year’s event,” Thomas said.

Stacy Garrity

Among the distinguished speakers is Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a decorated U.S. Army Reserve Colonel and accomplished businesswoman. Treasurer Garrity will share insights on her commitment to transparency, efficiency, and financial empowerment. Her leadership has returned billions in unclaimed property to Pennsylvanians, expanded college savings programs and strengthened financial support for individuals with disabilities through the PA ABLE program, according to a WIM press release.

Senator Judy Ward

Also taking the stage is Pennsylvania State Senator Judy Ward, who will provide an inside look at policy developments shaping Pennsylvania’s future. From strengthening transportation infrastructure and supporting local businesses, to expanding healthcare access and driving economic growth, Senator Ward brings invaluable firsthand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing the Commonwealth, according to the release.

“This annual conference is a unique opportunity to celebrate the progress women have made in trucking, while also looking ahead to how we can lead the industry and our communities forward,” WIM said.