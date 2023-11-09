American Trucking Associations joins FedEx to ‘Empower Women in Motion’

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is welcoming FedEx Corp. as the inaugural founding sponsor of the trucking industry group’s Women In Motion (WIM) program.

“FedEx is making significant strides in advancing opportunities for women within their organization,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “We are fortunate to have their support and expertise as we work together to showcase the opportunities, they, and the entire trucking industry, are providing for women in the transportation industry.”

Women In Motion, which will gain ATA council status early next year, has a mission of connecting and empowering women across the transportation industry; seeking to foster a nurturing environment where women, from seasoned professionals to newcomers, support each other through the challenges and successes of their careers, a news release stated.

By championing advocacy, mentorship, networking and collaborative learning, WIM aims to drive transformative change across trucking, building a strong but welcoming community within the industry.

“This is an exciting day, not only for ATA but for our entire industry. The overwhelming response from our members affirms that we are in the right place at the right time, and we eagerly anticipate the journey ahead,” said WIM co-chair Sarah Rajtik, ATA chief operating officer.

This collaboration between ATA and FedEx “is the next big step in WIM’s effort to champion the advancement of women in the transportation industry and promises to advance the council’s goal of delivering meaningful change,” according to the news release.

“For decades, the logistics industry has been male dominated, but we continue to break that mold at FedEx; and thanks to ATA’s unwavering commitment to our industry and their aggressive advocacy, we are confident trucking is positioned to push for real change for women in the transportation industry,” said Lisa Lisson, senior vice president, Network Operations for FedEx Express. “Our missions and goals are seamlessly aligned, making it a natural decision to support ATA’s Women In Motion. We are honored and excited to be part of this initiative.”