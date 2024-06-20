MassDOT says scammers targeting toll customers

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is warning EZDriveMA customers of a text message-based scam, also known as smishing.

The scammers are claiming to represent the tolling agency and requesting payment for unpaid tolls, according to a news release.

“The targeted phone numbers seem to be chosen at random and are not uniquely associated with an account or usage of toll roads,” the news release notes. “Customers who receive an unsolicited text, email or similar message suggesting it is from EZDriveMA or another toll agency should not click on the link.”

MassDOT is underscoring that:

EZDriveMA will never request payment by text

All links associated with EZDriveMA will include www.EZDriveMA.com

The EZDrive smishing scam is part of a series of smishing scams that the FBI is aware of.

The FBI recommends individuals that receive the fraudulent messages do the following:

File a complaint with the IC3, www.ic3.gov

Include the phone number from where the text originated

Include the website listed within the text

Check your account using the toll service’s legitimate website

Contact the toll service’s customer service phone number at (877) 627-7745

Delete any smishing texts received

If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charges.

MassDOT encourages all customers to stay alert to these types of scams and to contact us at www.EZDriveMA.com with any questions about EZDriveMA notifications.