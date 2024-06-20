NMFTA set to host 3rd CyberTruck Challenge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) will once again serve as the lead sponsor for the CyberTruck Challenge.

This year marks the third year that NMFTA has served in this sponsorship role, according to a news release.

During the five-day event, college students from the U.S. and Canada learn about cybersecurity challenges through hands-on instruction and take advantage of career-related opportunities.

This year’s event is set to take place June 24-28 in Warren, Michigan.

“The CyberTruck Challenge provides an opportunity for industry professionals and interested students to learn more about heavy-vehicle cybersecurity,” said Debbie Sparks, executive director for NMFTA. “It is an experience that covers various disciplines and organizations within the supply chain, providing awareness, expert influence, and academic training directly by accomplished dedicated leaders. NMFTA always looks forward to this event as it gives us the chance to positively influence the next generation of leaders while equipping them with all the tools and resources needed to excel in this space.”

As the lead sponsor, NMFTA will cover airfare, lodging, and meals for all attending students. Additionally, Ben Gardiner, senior cybersecurity research engineer for NMFTA, will teach a session, “Vehicle Hacking 2,” during the instructional part of the challenge.

The CyberTruck Challenge’s mission has two primary objectives:

Develop the necessary talent that can come into the industry and address the existing cybersecurity challenges facing transportation and trucking

Build a community interested in continuously collaborating to address and solve these challenges

“As the industry leader in heavy-vehicle cybersecurity research, with various experts on staff, it’s our priority at NMFTA to dedicate both our time and knowledge to the next generation of professionals,” added Sparks. “We’re proud to sponsor the CyberTruck Challenge as this event does just that.”

